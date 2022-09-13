Marvel Announces First Horror Special, ‘Werewolf By Night’

In August of 2021, we got word that Marvel was quietly working on a Halloween special that would be released on Disney+ in time for the holiday the following year. Supposedly the special was based on Werewolf By Night, one of Marvel’s signature horror comics of the 1970s. Then a few months ago, there was word that the special was being directed by a very interesting name: Michael Giacchino, the outstanding film composer behind such great scores as The Incredibles, Star Trek, Ratatouille, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Up, and The Batman. This would be Giacchino’s directing debut.

Marvel never officially announced the project — until this weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. There, they pretty confirmed all the details we already had. The special is coming to Disney+ next month, and it was directed by Giacchino. They also debuted a trailer for the show, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly:

It’s not clear what version of Werewolf By Night will appear in the special, as Marvel has published several series with that title through the years, each with different lead characters. The most famous Werewolf By Night is a guy named Jack Russell, who was created in by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in the early 1970s when horror characters like Dracula, Man-Thing, and Frankenstein became top-sellers in the comics industry. That run of Werewolf by Night lasted for 43 issues, and included the very first appearance of the character Moon Knight, who gets his own Disney+ series later this month.

Werewolf By Night — the full title is Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night — will premiere on Disney+ on October 7.

