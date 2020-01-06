Westmoreland Man Arrested For Order Of Protection Violation

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Westmoreland man for an alleged violation of an order of protection.

Officials say, deputies arrived to a residence on Muck Road in Rome Friday morning for a domestic in progress.

Photo Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say 30-year-old Rory Thatcher was present at the residence when deputies arrived and it was determined he had violated the order by being there.

He was taken into custody and is facing several charges including Criminal Contempt.