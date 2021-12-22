What Do New York Sports Teams Have on Their Holiday Wish List?

Getty Images

You wake up on Christmas (or insert your holiday here) morning, you run downstairs to look under the tree, and you begin to rip apart the wrapping paper to see what gifts have been bestowed upon you this year.

To get to this point, however, you have to write a list. Or, at least, it's more fun if you do.

Get our free mobile app

We've received confidential reports from the best sources out there, that New York sports executives like Brian Cashman, Chris Drury, Leon Rose and Dave Gettleman (while he still is able to) have filled out holiday wish lists of their own. And of course, these reports are 100% factual and have nothing made up about them, at all.

Now, these gifts can be more than just one player. Yes, every NBA team wants Steph Curry. That's a given. That said, teams can also ask for a thing, or an idea, in order to help their franchise in the New Year. And, of course, some teams' wish lists are a bit longer than others.

With that being said, here is what every New York major pro sports team is hoping to see in their stocking this coming weekend.

What Do New York Sports Teams Have on Their Holiday Wish List?

This holiday season, sports teams are asking for items on their holiday list, just like you and me. Here is what every New York major pro sports team is hoping to see in their stocking this coming weekend.

Ten eBay Items Perfect for Capital Region Sports Fans

Shopping for the sports fan in your life can be taxing, but I am here to help. Here are ten items that you could purchase for the Capital Region sports fan in your life, right from eBay!

One Famous Athlete Born in Each of the Capital Region's 11 Counties

From the "big four" professional sports leagues, to the Olympics and beyond, a number of famous athletes were born and raised right here in the Capital Region. Here is one famous athlete from each of the 11 counties in the Capital District.
Filed Under: brooklyn nets, buffalo bills, buffalo sabres, christmas, new york giants, new york islanders, new york jets, new york knicks, new york mets, New York Rangers, new york yankees
Categories: Football, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top