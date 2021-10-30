Charming Chant Churlishly Chides Chief

He graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2018 with a degree in communication. But the 28-year-old born in Woodbridge, Virginia may have received more practical advice in the public relations and marketing world thanks to a mistake made by a reporter.

Brandon Brown was racing on the Talladega Superspeedway, an automotive sports venue which – as of this writing – does not have lights. During the 2021 Sparks 300 on October 2nd, 2021 Brown was in the lead when a crash interrupted the race with just twelve laps to go. Organizers called the race six laps later, citing drivers’ concerns that the darkness prevented them from racing safely. Brandon Brown, still leading at the time, garnered the victory. It was the first big win of his career and only the second time that darkness forced a race at the Superspeedway.

The record books would take on the name Brandon Brown because of his first place finish. But that was not why the Internet instantly and momentously threw NASCAR’s Brandon Brown into the spotlight.

NBC Reporter Kelly Stavast interviewed Brown after his win. Stavast could see that Brown was excited and noted, during her live broadcast, that the crowd was also excited. They were chanting something. Could it be, “Let’s Go, Brandon!?” Amidst the noise and the excitement she concluded that indeed “Let’s Go, Brandon!” was what the crowd was chanting. Brown went with it, but his facial expressions suggested that he was not certain that “Let’s Go, Brandon!” was what was coming from the fans in the stands.

What the crowd was actually saying was something that cannot be printed here. So, the reader will have to fill in the blanks. Instead of “Let’s Go, Brandon!” the crowd was chanting, “F--- Joe Biden.” A reading of the two chants may not do it justice, but there are videos galore, some of which appear at the end of this post. The listener may decide for himself. Reporter Stavast chose - unconsciously or not - to identify the chant as something entirely more altruistic. She put the two together and then the Internet did its thing. Now people across the United States and world are using, “Let’s Go, Brandon” as a seemingly harmless substitute for, well, you know.

The non-vulgar insult has raced its way into pop culture – on T-shirts, in Congress, and on signs. The last item was what this reporter saw during a protest in Chenango County, New York. Sight of the sign prompted curiosity and confusion. Amidst the political signs was one that said, “Go Brandon.” Who was Brandon? Was he a federal figure about whom I had not heard or perhaps a local politician? After some searching the Internet obliged with the answer.

It is the modicum of decency that has entered the political fray and caused all sides to judge the original chant to be offensive. On its face “Let’s Go, Brandon” is neither obviously offensive or vulgar, and pays homage – albeit in a very indirect way – to a man who quietly won a little race in Alabama on what is billed as NASCAR’s “biggest and baddest” track.

You can watch the video here:

