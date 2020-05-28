What Your At-Home Movie Night and Binge-Watching Is Missing

The coronavirus pandemic has closed movies theaters, and most everything else, so you've likely caught a flick or two, or binge-watched an entire series from the comfort of your couch.

Comfortable, yes. But, something is missing isn't it?

The popcorn.

Not the stuff you buy at the grocery store. I mean, REAL movie theater popcorn!

Good news is, you can get some authentic movie-theater popcorn to bring home and devour like a pig (like I did), right from the comfort of your home.

The Rome Capitol Theater is serving it up on Friday nights until further notice.

It's great, right? No worry about strangers judging you as you stuff handfulls of the buttery corn into your face!

Every Friday night between 5:00-7:00 p.m. the Rome Capitol is taking your order. You can get butter, no-butter or lots of butter.

They are scheduling pick-ups every half-hour between 5-7 on Friday nights, and they'll bring it right to your car at the curb. But, you need to place an order. To do that, just head to Rome.capitol.com, or call them at 315-533-0321.

Our buddy Rick Lewis from the Rome Capitol Arts Complex brought us a big bag on the Keeler Show this week and I can tell you it's THE REAL THING, and it is DELICIOUS!

