Where And How To Get COVID-19 Testing In Central New York

As New York State is looking to being to re-open the economy there are still hurdles we have to face. One of the main goals of local and state leadership is to increase the amount of tests being given for COVID-19.

In an effort to meet these requirements, The New York State Department of Health has opened up diagnostic testing sites across the state, including at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

The increased availability of tests at various locations across the region has some people confused and with several questions. Where can I get a test? What type of test is it? How much does it cost? All these questions will be answered.

Two Types Of Testing

Diagnostic Testing

One type of test being offered at various locations across the region is a diagnostic test. That will determine if you currently have the COVID-19 virus. This test is typically done by placing a swab in your nasal passage to gather samples.

Antibody Testing

There are actually several types of antibody tests, but basically if you feel at some point you have had COVID-19 or been exposed to it and recovered you'd want an antibody test. Those tests are done by drawing a blood sample and sending it to the lab. When your immune system is exposed to the Coronavirus it immediately begins to produce antibodies to prepare to fight it.

The three types of antibody tests are IgG, IgA, and IgM. IgG is the most common antibody and typically takes a 4-6 week period to develop. The IgM is the first type of antibody produced when the immune system faces a new invader. IgA is an antibody found in the lining of the respiratory tract and digestive system.

So, Where Can I Get These Tests?

Right now, there are only a few locations conducting one of both types of COVID-19 tests. As the list grows, we will continue to provide other locations and details surrounding them.

Griffiss International Airport - Rome, NY

This testing location is offering the COVID-19 diagnostic test and is being run by The New York State Department of Health and The State Office of General Services. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is available to any "Essential Employee" 18 and over regardless if you are experiencing symptoms. If you are considered "Non-essential" by the state then you may also get tested if you meet specific criteria.

You can see a full list of "Essential Employees" by clicking here.

These tests are being conducted by appointment only and without a doctor's prescription. To register you can call 1-888-364-3065 or visit https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov/.

Rite Aid Pharmacy - 4854 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY 13413

These diagnostic tests are being organized and provided by the Rite Aid company. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (18 and over) will receive a diagnostic test by appointment only free of charge. Just call ahead to 315-736-5232.

WellNow Urgent Care (All 4 CNY Locations)

WellNow Urgent Care is conducting both the diagnostic and antibody tests at their locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford and Oneida. Testing will be available without an appointment for those who feel they have been exposed to the virus or believe they currently have it. Patients will be masked and screened in their cars before entering the facility. They will then be immediately brought to a private room to have the tests conducted. For either test at these locations your insurance will be billed or you have the option to self-pay. No prescription is needed.

Primary Urgent Care (Utica and Herkimer)

At all Primary Urgent Care locations in the area you can walk-in or call ahead to get your antibody test conducted. No prescription is needed for this and your insurance will either be billed or you have the option to self-pay.

LabCorp

LabCorp locations across the region are offering antibody testing, but you will need a physician's prescription for that.

Health officials maintain that as testing continues and things begin to reopen we should continue to remember social distancing practices and good hand hygiene.