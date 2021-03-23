Where To Capture The Easter Bunny for Family Pictures in CNY

The Easter Bunny will NOT be hopping into Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford for Easter this year, but he will available for photos at other local venues including Bass Pro Shops in North Utica and Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Sangertown Square Mall has released a statement saying Easter will look a little different this year.

The annual Easter Bunny visit has been canceled as Sangertown Square continues to follow social distancing rules and regulations for everyone’s health and safety. No worries, families are welcome to take their own photographs in our popup flower garden in Center Court. Plus, hop in to get everything needed for your Easter celebration. [Sangertown Square Mall]

At 710 Horatio St, Utica, Bass Pro Shop is gearing up a free 4x6 photo with the Easter Bunny March 27–28 and April 2–4. Reservations are required in all locations and fill up quickly. Make your reservation here. Bass Pro is also offering photo packages ranging from $7 - $12.

Families participating must have a temperature screening and practice social distancing. Bass Pro Shops say this will be a contactless experience with a physical barrier in place. Team members will be following the required local guidelines like wearing face masks.

Destiny USA at 9090 Destiny USA Drive-in, Syracuse, offers a hip-hopping good time as Peter Cottontail has taken up residence at the Center Atrium in between DSW and Finish Line. There will be plenty of fun and magic and a strong focus on health and safety protocols.

The Easter Bunny Hours:

3/27/2021 - 10:00AM - 7:00PM

3/28/2021 - 11:00AM - 5:00PM

4/3/2021 - 10:00AM - 7:00PM

Destiny says, reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. You will need to follow these best practices:

Social distancing.

Face masks are required for everyone.

Enhanced cleaning will be performed between visits.

Send us pictures of your kids with the Easter Bunny pictures!