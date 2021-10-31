White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Has COVID-19
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19. Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.
She says she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House. Psaki says they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. She had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.
Demystifying the Funeral Home Prep Room
Demystifying the Funeral Home Prep Room
What Does "Let's Go, Brandon!" Mean?
Let's Go Brandon, or LGB, May Not Mean What You Think
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.