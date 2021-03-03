Whitesboro Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Whitesboro man has been arrested by State Police on child pornography charges.

21-year old David Beauharnois was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Police say the arrest is the result of someone at his residence allegedly uploading images depicting child pornography to the internet.

Beauharnois is charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The investigation was conducted with assistance provided by the Troop D Computer Crimes Unit and the FBI Mid State Child Exploitation Task Force.