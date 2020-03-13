Whitesboro School District Deals With Coronavirus Concern

Whitesboro School District officials say one Middle School employee was recently in contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials consulted with the Oneida County Health Department and school physicians and were informed that due to the timing of the exposure, the District could continue with their normal routines and schedules today.

Middle School and Parkway students were held on buses, and those who were brought to school or walked were held in the auditorium until it was confirmed that they were able to safely enter school.

As a result of the delay, some buses were running behind schedule.