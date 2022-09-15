The writer of Bohemian Rhapsody has a new musical biopic: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, about the life of the late, great Whitney Houston. The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars Naomi Ackie from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the iconic pop star — although Houston’s singing voice in the trailer is unmistakably her own.

The film, which was co-produced by Houston’s longtime record producer Clive Davis, chronicles her rise to stardom and fame. (Davis is played in the film by Stanley Tucci.) And, yes, Houston’s husband and R&B and hip hop star Bobby Brown is a character in the film as well. He’s played by Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders.

You can watch the first trailer for the film below, which makes it look like a pretty standard musical biopic with one ace in the hole: Houston’s incredible voice and music. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is scheduled to open in theaters on December 21.

