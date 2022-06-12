Who Are Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’?

Who are the Thunderbolts?

That’s what everyone wants to know right now after word leaked that Marvel was quietly developing a movie based on Thunderbolts, a comic that’s been a staple at Marvel since the late 1990s. The team has never broken through to the broader mainstream, so fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be too familiar with them.

If you need the history and premise of the Thunderbolts explained, we are here to help. In our latest Marvel video, we break down the Thunderbolts’ lengthy story at Marvel Comics, starting with their original iteration led by Baron Zemo, and continuing through the different versions that were controlled by Norman Osborn, General Thunderbolt Ross, Kingpin, and others. We look at which Marvel heroes and villains could be on the MCU Thunderbolts, like U.S. Agent, Black Widow, Taskmaster, Abomination, and the Winter Soldier, who we think should lead the team, whether General Ross should be recast in the MCU (RIP William Hurt), and how we think the team will fit into the wider Marvel Phase 4 and Phase 5. Watch it below:

