Who’s Running and Which Races are On Tap for Tuesday’s Primaries
It's the new normal for the election process in New York State: Primary day in the month of June.
Over the last 10 days, early voting has been underway and the party primary process reaches its conclusion on Tuesday, when voting is underway from 6 AM until 9 PM. Here in the Mohawk Valley, there are some very important key races to keep your eye on.
The Utica Mayor's race has both a Republican and Democratic primary.
Democrats will choose between Frank DiBrango and Celeste Friend, while Republicans will look to select a candidate between Mike Galime and Bob Cardillo. DiBrango and Galime both received their party's endorsement. Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri isn't running for reelection because of term limits.
In Rome, there's a Republican Primary set for Tuesday between current Mayor Jackie Izzo and former police officer Jeff Lanigan. Izzo is the endorsed Republican candidate.
In Utica, there's a Democratic Primary for a seat on Utica's Common Council between incumbent Frank Meola and Frank Carcone in the 4th Ward. In Rome, there's a Republican Primary for Legislator between incumbent Brenda McMonagle and James Clayton Herchek. There are also several town races throughout Oneida and Herkimer counties.
The Conservative Party also has five primaries on the agenda on Tuesday. One key race in Rome is for City Court Judge between Stephanie Viscelli and John C. Gannon. Another race for Oneida County Legislator is being held in Utica between Democrat Minority Leader Tim Julian, and Republican Jim Zecca.
Polls are open on Tuesday from 6AM - 9PM. Reach out to your county's Board of Election office if you need information on individual polling locations.