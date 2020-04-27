New York Nixes Democratic Presidential Primary Due To Virus

(New York AP) -- New York has canceled its Democratic presidential primary scheduled that was scheduled for June 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted Monday to nix the primary.

New York will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

The decision comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said stay-at-home restrictions could be eased in mid-May for parts of the state where the coronavirus outbreak is less severe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that New York City-run health clinics will soon use a procedure that lets people collect samples themselves at a health care worker’s direction.

He said the “self-swab” tests would allow for more and easier testing, and make it safer for test-seekers and health care workers.