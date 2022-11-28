We all know unseasonable weather can wreak havoc on crops. If it's too hot and dry they can die. And, if it's too cold and wet some crops may die-off or not yield the expected fruits and vegetables.

But, sometimes unexpected weather can be a good thing for farmers, and it seems that's what happened this fall.

Canva Canva loading...

Oneida County farmer Ben Simons explains that while energy prices have increased this year, most CNY farmers were using less of it to dry crops because of the unseasonably warm and dry autumn.

"We are dairy farmers, but we also grow corn, soybeans and hay on the Simons Family Farm. The fall season was good for us. In fact, it was the best ever. We haven't expended as much money on propane this year compared to last year, even though last year the cost of propane was less. Last year, it was a very cool and wet fall so we had to use a lot of it to keep the crops dry," Simons said.

dried out and burned corn stalks - Canva dried out and burned corn stalks - Canva loading...

"Anything (crops) over 13% moisture has to be run through a dryer, otherwise, those crops can mold and then they're no good," he explained. "For many of us here in Oneida County, the extended summer was a blessing - it really was."

Simons also made a prediction regarding a sharp increase in price that consumers will see in the short term. He says beef prices are on the rise, as the cattle count for beef cattle-feed-farms are at their lowest levels since the 1970's.

