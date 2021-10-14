WIBX 950AM Announces New Addition to Its Morning Show
On Thursday, Townsquare Media announced the addition of a new Morning News Anchor and Co-Host of First News with Keeler in the Morning on WIBX950 AM, Kristine Bellino, beginning on Monday, October 18th. Kristine is a veteran, mom of two, and has more than three decades of experience in local news and broadcasting. Bellino started her career as an intern with ABC News and has worked in television, radio, cable tv, and various outlets across the country. She has also produced and hosted a podcast on sustainability and dreams of owning an off-the-grid farm one day.
The position for Bellino is a familiar one, as she worked in the news department at WIBX from 2012 until 2016, where she was a morning news anchor on the Keeler Show. Kristine returns to the WIBX News team at Townsquare Media after most recently serving as Director of Programming and Audience Development and Morning Show Host at WCPE in Raleigh, NC. Prior, Bellino was the Digital Executive Producer for Nexstar Media General’s WJTV in Jackson, MS.
“I am thrilled to be working with Bill Keeler and Andrew Derminio in the morning again, I am beyond excited!,” said Bellino. “Returning to our adopted hometown of Utica is an inspiring homecoming for my family. Returning to TSM and Karen Carey's team means doing it right."
Over the past 95 years, WIBX has covered decades of local breaking news moments leading up to its 21st Century coverage of news, talk, sports, and entertainment and provides local, unique and engaging digital content on its website, the WIBX App, Facebook page and the radio show, Keeler in the Morning is simulcast on WFXV Fox 33.
Bellino is replacing longtime WIBX Brand Manager Jeff Monaski, who recently took a media relations position with Democratic Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon.
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay
13 Eyesight Myths That Have Been Completely Disproven