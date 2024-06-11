Win Keeler’s Windows – Contest to Win 4 New Windows for Your Home

Here's a great opportunity to win new New York Sash replacement windows for your home, at no charge. It's the "Win Keeler's Windows Contest" from WIBX and New York Sash. It's a great opportunity to transform your home with New York Sash, and there's no purchase necessary.

Have you ever looked at your old, drafty windows and wished you could replace them with something more energy-efficient and stylish? If you’re a resident of the Central New York area, your wish might just come true! The "Win Bill Keeler's Windows Contest" by New York Sash and WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM is here to help you transform your home, one window at a time.

The winner will receive 4 double hung New York Sash windows, just like the ones installed in our family home during our last project.

About New York Sash

New York Sash is a leading provider of high-quality home improvement products, specializing in windows, doors, siding, and bathrooms. With decades of experience, they have earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer service. Their windows are not only beautiful but also energy-efficient, helping homeowners save on their energy bills while enhancing the comfort and aesthetics of their homes.

Here's the contest: Win Keeler's Windows

Here’s how you can enter:

Listen to the Keeler Show: Tune in to the Keeler in the Morning show on WIBX 950 for announcements and updates about the contest.

Visit the Contest Page: Head over to the official New York Sash website or the contest’s specific page to fill out your entry form.

Share Your Story: Explain why you need new windows and how they would make a difference in your home. Be creative and heartfelt—compelling stories stand out!

Follow New York Sash and Bill Keeler on Social Media: Stay updated on contest details, deadlines, and winner announcements by following their social media channels.

Why Enter?

Energy Efficiency: Replacing old windows with New York Sash’s energy-efficient models can significantly reduce your heating and cooling costs.

Enhanced Curb Appeal: New windows can give your home a fresh, updated look, boosting its overall aesthetic and market value.

Improved Comfort: Modern windows reduce drafts and improve insulation, creating a more comfortable living environment.

Community Spirit: Participating in a community contest brings neighbors together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and local pride.

Previous Winners

Previous winners of the contest have shared inspiring stories of how new windows have transformed their homes and lives. From reduced energy bills to a more comfortable and beautiful living space, the benefits are clear. These testimonials highlight the profound impact that quality windows can have on a household. My wife and I have found that our heating and cooling bills went down after installing the new windows. And, the New York Sash installers were great to work with.

Don’t miss your chance to win new windows from New York Sash, courtesy of Bill Keeler. Enter the "Win Bill Keeler's Windows Contest" today and take the first step towards a more beautiful, energy-efficient home. Whether you need to replace one window or an entire houseful, this contest could be your ticket to a brighter, more comfortable future.

Stay tuned to Keeler in the Morning, follow New York Sash, and share your story for a chance to win. Good luck, and remember, there's no purchase required to win.

