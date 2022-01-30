WIBX Technical Notice: January 30, 2022

Weather-related equipment issues have temporarily forced the WIBX 950am signal to be disrupted. Our AM signal is scheduled to be clear by Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

In the meantime please tune in to our regularly scheduled programming via our stream on the WIBX app, online at wibx950.com, or regularly scheduled programming 106.9FM through Monday night. In addition, WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning will still be live on WFXV-Fox 33 from 6:00am to 9:00am on Monday.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.