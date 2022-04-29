BOULDER, CO - MARCH 26: An air tanker drops slurry on the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The wildfire, which has forced almost 20,000 people to evacuate their homes, started just a few miles away from where the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
On April 29, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to significantly "drop between 15 to 25 percent." Coupled with northwest winds of 10 to 20mph that may gust up to 30mph, the low humidity levels create conditions that are conducive to wildfires.
The NWS says, "These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY."
Affected areas include the following counties:
Broome
Cayuga
Chemung
Chenango
Cortland
Delaware
Madison
Oneida
Onondaga
Otsego
Schuyler
Seneca
Steuben
Sullivan
Tioga
Tompkins
Yates
The NWS reminds residents that the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14, 2022. No burn permits are issued at this time.
The NYS DEC says backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are cooking fires. "Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round."
As of this posting wildfires are currently raging in many parts of the United States. In New Mexico more than 63,000 acres have been burned already as five fires remain mostly uncontained. In Arizona more than 19,000 acres and dozens of homes have burned with fires only forty percent contained. Alaska, Florida, Nebraska, and Virginia are also affected by massive wildfires.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.]
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein Killed In The Line Of Duty
New York Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Klein was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022, while battling a fire in Brooklyn. FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.
Find Stunning "Art in the Park" at These Great Upstate New York Sculpture Gardens
Many of us like nothing better than spending a rainy or snowy day haunting the halls of the many wonderful museums in Upstate New York. But on a warm sunny day nothing beats strolling the beautiful landscape of our regions awesome art parks and sculpture gardens Here are 9 of the best. Check them out!
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.