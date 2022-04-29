The National Weather Service is issuing a Wildfire Spread Advisory for Central New York on Friday.

On April 29, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to significantly "drop between 15 to 25 percent." Coupled with northwest winds of 10 to 20mph that may gust up to 30mph, the low humidity levels create conditions that are conducive to wildfires.

The NWS says, "These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY."

Affected areas include the following counties:

Broome

Cayuga

Chemung

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Schuyler

Seneca

Steuben

Sullivan

Tioga

Tompkins

Yates

The NWS reminds residents that the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14, 2022. No burn permits are issued at this time.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the "(open) burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State."

The NYS DEC says backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are cooking fires. "Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round."

As of this posting wildfires are currently raging in many parts of the United States. In New Mexico more than 63,000 acres have been burned already as five fires remain mostly uncontained. In Arizona more than 19,000 acres and dozens of homes have burned with fires only forty percent contained. Alaska, Florida, Nebraska, and Virginia are also affected by massive wildfires.

More information on wildfire safety and prevention can be found at the Firewise New York website: https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.]

