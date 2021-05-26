Will Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse Require Vaccines for Entry?

It's the question on everyone's mind now that concert announcements are out in full force here in Central New York: will I need to be vaccinated in order to go see a show at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer?

At the moment, the answer to that question is yes.....and no. It's up to you, and it depends on where New York State is at with guidelines on whatever date you're planning to head inside.

Following the decision made by officials at CMAC in the Finger Lakes, we reached out to Lakeview in Syracuse to see what their requirements are for the summer season:

We will continue to follow all local and state guidance relative to hosting large events. As we all know, New York State COVID-19 guidelines are continuously evolving. The guidelines currently do require proof of a completed vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the event OR a negative COVID-19 test within the applicable timeframe (PCR tests must be completed within 72hrs of the event start time; Rapid/Antigen tests must be completed within 6hrs of the event start time.)

They also said masks may be required, but it is still too early to give a 100% definite answer.

Not quite the same decision as CMAC, who will require proof of receiving the vaccine will be required to enter any of the 2021 concerts. Individuals will have to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Card or New York State Excelsior Pass (which is only attainable after being vaccinated.)

If you have tickets to a show, make sure you keep an eye on social media for Lakeview's requirements as a venue.

We will know more as each show date nears and will update everyone accordingly.

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be hosting many great musical acts for the summer of 2021, including the Jonas Brothers, Lady A, the Dave Matthews Band, among others. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

