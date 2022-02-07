A 'Big Star' is bringing a big tour to Syracuse this summer.

Kenny Chesney is finally getting back on the road after taking a three-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.

When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world.

The wait is finally our. Chesney will bring his 'Here and Now' tour to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.

The tour won't be as big as his stadium stops that were announced in November 2021 with Dan & Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. Only Pearce will be joining Chesney in Syracuse.

Tickets for the Lakeview show will go on sale Friday, February 11 at Ticketmaster.com and Livenation.com.

Morgan Wallen

It's going to get dangerous in Central New York. Morgan Wallen is bringing 'The Dangerous Tour' to our hometown and he's bringing Hardy along with him.

The Dangerous Tour will make a stop at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. The concert is scheduled for July 8, 2022.

Venue: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York

Date: July 8, 2022

On sale: December 3 at 10 AM at Livenation.com

Tim McGraw

I like it, I love it! The country keeps coming to Central New York. Another huge country star is coming to Lakeview in Syracuse next summer.

The Real Good Man, Tim McGraw will bring the McGraw Tour 2022 to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater on May 26, 2022. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis will be along for the ride.

Venue: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York

Date: May 26, 2022

On sale: December 17 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com

