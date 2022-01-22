NYS Department of Labor Warns ‘Return to Work Credit Bonus’ Is a Scam

The New York State Department of Labor is warning of an email scam that could ultimately lead to your personal information being stolen.

Get our free mobile app

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the scam comes in the form of an email about a "Return to Work Credit Bonus."

Victims of this scam receive an email with a subject line which reads "Eligible Unemployment Return To Work Credit Bonus And Claim Back Payment." The email claims to come from the New York State Department of Labor and the email address looks pretty legitimate but is certainly not.

via New York State Department of Labor Twitter via New York State Department of Labor Twitter loading...

Sent from the email address robertareardon@statejobs-ny-gov.com, the email appears to be real as it names the receiver by name and informs them that a review of their unemployment account shows that they are eligible not only for a return to work bonus but also back payment on unpaid unemployment claims.

Attached to the email is a very convincing form which requests personal information from the recipient of the email in addition to requesting direct deposit information be filled out in the form called "Authorization Agreement for ACH Payment."

The New York State Department of Labor warns that both the email and the form are complete frauds and that anyone who receives this correspondence in their email should NOT fill out the form or reply to the email. Instead, if you receive an email such as this, you should block the sender.

Four Ways to Determine if an Email Is Legitimate or if It’s a Hacking/Phishing Attempt

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [