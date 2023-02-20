Whitesboro Vietnam Veteran Gets Helping Hand from Local Business

Each Veteran's Day, Whitesboro business New York Sash asks for the community to nominate a veteran who is in need of a home safety bathroom improvement that he or she can not afford. The Hayes family, which owns New York Sash, then selects one veteran to receive an entire bathroom makeover. This year's recipient is Tech Sergeant Michael Kingsley of Whitesboro, who served in Vietnam.

Kingsley entered the Armed Forces out of high school and spent most of his time overseas during the Vietnam War where he serviced airplanes used in combat. After his military retirement, his health started to decline. Over the years, Michael has had two hip replacements with revisions, and has difficulty getting around due to nerve damage in his legs. He also suffers from a-fib which causes him to have difficulty breathing. His life became even more difficult when just last year, his wife passed away.

Megan and Michael Kingsley, with Scot Hayes of New York Sash. (Photo courtesy of New York Sash) Megan (daughter) and Michael Kingsley, with Scot Hayes of New York Sash. (Photo courtesy of New York Sash) loading...

Kingsley's daughter, Megan nominated him for the new bathroom makeover.

“He has a hard time stepping over the lip of the bathtub, making it very hard for him to shower daily. A new bathroom, specifically a walk-in shower would change his life. It will make his daily living safer, easier and happier,” Megan wrote in her nomination.

New York Sash completed the makeover last week and focused on accessibility, allowing Kingsley to regain his independence.

(Photo courtesy of New York Sash) (Photo courtesy of New York Sash) loading...

Tech Sgt. Michael Kingsley. Photo courtesy of New York Sash) Tech Sgt. Michael Kingsley. Photo courtesy of New York Sash) loading...

“At New York Sash, it is our goal to serve our community and give back when we can. Shower for a Soldier is our way of enhancing the life of a local Veteran, someone who has already given so much for our country. We are proud to be able to offer this award,” said New York Sash owner Scot Hayes.

