Windy Weather, Rapid Warming Could Cause Frostbite, Flooding
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that wind gusts throughout the day will combine with an Arctic air mass that could cause dangerous temperatures throughout Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will then rise rapidly, causing "(unseasonably) warm and most conditions Wednesday through Thursday." That, according to the NWS, may lead to snowmelt and ice break up that could be a threat by causing flooding and ice jams in the latter part of the week. Areas that are normally prone to flooding will be susceptible to an increase risk of flooding during this event.
The NWS put the latest advisory into effect at 4:08am on February 14, 2022 and expects warnings to persist through Sunday, February 20, 2022 when temperatures will drop again to more seasonably cold temperatures. The cold temperatures will stop the rush id rapidly thawing waters and prevent more flooding.
Counties most directly affected include the following:
- Bradford
- Broome
- Cayuga (Southern)
- Chemung
- Chenango
- Cortland
- Delaware
- Lackawanna
- Luzerne
- Madison
- Oneida (Southern)
- Onondaga
- Otsego
- Pike
- Schuyler
- Seneca
- Steuben
- Sullivan
- Susquehanna
- Tioga
- Tompkins
- Wayne (Northern and Southern)
- Wyoming
- Yates
In addition to freezing rain, rain showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday. The high on Wednesday - at the time of this posting - is expected to be in the low 40's in the Mohawk Valley. On Thursday the high will be in the low 50's. Snow showers are expected on Friday.