Winter Coat Drive At Munson-Williams in Utica, NY

It's that time of year again in Central New York where the weather gets colder and donations for those in need, continue to grow. Munson-Williams has teamed up with us at Townsquare Media Utica to help those in our community stay warm with a new or gently used coat for the winter season.

Munson-Williams is holding a winter coat drive from November 1 through November 22. They are seeking donations of new or gently used winter coats and jackets in all sizes of men's, women's, and children's coats.

Anyone who drops off a coat at Munson-Williams located at 310 Genesee St, Utica will be registered to win one free class at the School of Art on behalf of Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute.

Donated coats will then be delivered to Saint Clare’s Cupboard of the Thea Bowman House.

From now through January, they are currently showing the exhibition, "Fashioning Art From Paper," which, depicts clothing from over 500 years. The exhibition features nearly 100 intricately handcrafted paper artworks, ranging from ornate gowns to Renaissance men’s attire to children’s outfits.

Thanks for all of your support. Take a peek at the fashion here:

500 Years of Fashion Created From Paper At MWPAI