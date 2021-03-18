Woman Accused Of Shooting And Killing Husband In Domestic Dispute

State Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night on Route 365 in the Herkimer County Town of Ohio.

Troopers say 49-year old Connie Powers allegedly shot and killed her husband, 64-year old Timothy Powers, during a domestic dispute.

Powers is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

She'll be arraigned in Little Falls City Court.

State Police were assisted on scene by the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office and Kuyahoora Ambulance.