Woman Accused Of Shooting And Killing Husband In Domestic Dispute
State Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night on Route 365 in the Herkimer County Town of Ohio.
Troopers say 49-year old Connie Powers allegedly shot and killed her husband, 64-year old Timothy Powers, during a domestic dispute.
Powers is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
She'll be arraigned in Little Falls City Court.
State Police were assisted on scene by the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office and Kuyahoora Ambulance.
