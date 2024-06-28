Woman Arrested Following Investigation into Prostitution and Drugs

Police in New Hartford concluded an investigation into drug trafficking and prostitution-related offenses originating from a residence located at 136 Genesee Street in the village.  Police say, in addition to being a violation of law, it was having a negative impact on the quality of life for others that reside in this area. 

Officers from the New Hartford Police Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division  executed a search warrant on this residence yesterday evening where 40-year-old Mallory A. Green, who was subsequently taken into custody for a prostitution related offense.

A search of the residence Green was found in was conducted and located within the residence was a quantity of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Mallory Green was taken into custody and charged with One Count of PL 230.00, Prostitution, a class B misdemeanor and one count of PL 220.03, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class A-misdemeanor.

Green was released with an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Town of New Hartford court at a later date.

A reminder that all people who have been arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

