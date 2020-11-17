Woman Facing Charges After Six-Month Accident Investigation

A Taberg woman is facing multiple charges after a six-week investigation into a motor vehicle accident that happened October 1st on Rome-Taberg Road in Rome.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say 25-year old Jenna Dole was allegedly impaired by drugs and driving at a high-rate of speed when her SUV rear-ended another vehicle, causing injury to the driver.

Dole is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, assault and multiple traffic infractions.

She was released on an appearance ticket due to current New York state bail reform laws.

