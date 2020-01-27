Woman Injured After Rollover Crash In Steuben

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-car rollover crash in the Town of Steuben Sunday.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies arrived on scene at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday and located a Subaru rolled onto its side in a ditch.

Deputies say 67-year-old Candace Bombard was trapped inside when they arrived on scene and she had to be removed from the vehicle by a Western Volunteer Fire crew.

Bombard was transported by ambulance to Rome Memorial for treatment after complaining of head and body injuries and losing and regaining consciousness.

No tickets have been issued as law enforcement determined the cause of the accident to be weather related.