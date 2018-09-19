Woman Rescued From Lake Champlain After Her Boat Capsizes

CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says Burlington, Vermont-based crewmembers have rescued a woman whose boat capsized on New York's side of Lake Champlain.

Boston-based Coast Guard officials say a woman was able to use her cellphone to call 911 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when her 17-foot boat capsized near Schuyler Island, off the town of Chesterfield in Essex County, New York.

Local emergency dispatchers relayed the call to the Coast Guard's Burlington station, which dispatched a rescue crew.

Officials say the woman signaled to the crew by waving her phone's flashlight.

Coast Guard officials say the woman was wearing a life jacket and had stored her phone in a waterproof case.