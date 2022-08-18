New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident.
Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York
At approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman who was hit by a boat. Police learned that 68-year-old Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, Oregon was swimming in the lake when she was hit by a pontoon-style motorboat, according to New York State Police.
Queechy Lake is near the board with Massachusetts. The lake is 40 feet deep with a surface area of 141 acres, according to the New York State DEC.
Woman Hit By Boat While Swimming in Columbia County, New York
Thompson was swimming in the lake when she noticed the pontoon-style motorboat coming directly at her, police say. She tried to dive under the boat to avoid getting hit but was unable to avoid injury.
Chatham Rescue arrived on the scene with New York State Police and began medical treatment while the Canaan Protective Fire Company helped arrange a medevac of to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.
Woman Airlifted To Albany, New York
Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to New York State Police.
As of this writing, no charges have been filed against the boater but police say the investigation remains ongoing. Troopers did not release any information about the boater.