Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains

A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out.

California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State.

Forest Rangers were called to a wildland fire on Sunday, August 7 east of Pharaoh Lake in Essex County, which is still burning. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the blaze covers five to six acres over areas with steep ledges. The New York State Police Aviation crews were called in to drop rangers into the location. More Rangers arrived by boat and by foot the next day to help.

The fire is not threatening the public or any buildings but is currently not fully contained.

Lean-to Burns to Ground

If you're planning to camp this summer, the DEC is urging you to practice the utmost safety when building your campfire. "Dry weather throughout June and July has increased the risk of fires."

Never leave a fire unattended. It could spread like one in Herkimer County that destroyed a lean-to on Alger Island.

It doesn't take heavy winds to spread fire quickly. When finished with a fire, it should be drowned with water to ensure there are no remaining hot spots.

Reduce Forest Fires

The DEC has tips to reduce the risk of forest fires.

Use existing campfire rings where possible

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves

Pile extra wood away from the fire

Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials

Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet.

Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath

Never burn on a windy day

