WWE Returning to Central New York on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’
"THIS IS AWE-SOME!" *clap, clap, clapclapclap*
World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing their action-packed "Road to WrestleMania" tour to Central New York early next year.
The Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse will welcome stars of "Monday Night Raw" on Saturday, March 4th. Among the superstars scheduled to appear are Seth Freakin' Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows). Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Actual matches won't be announced until the time of the event draws closer. Card and wrestler appearances are subject to change.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. Prices range from $20 up to $100 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
The last time WWE was in Central New York was last July, when "Sunday Stunner" was held at Utica's Adirondack Bank Center.
BIG FAN OVER HERE
Anyone who knows me knows I'm a huge wrestling fan. I was fortunate enough to snag front row seats for that Adirondack Bank Center show back in July, and it was great. WWE puts on a great show. Even my girlfriend, who's a non-wrestling fan, enjoyed the hell out of it. (But I think she has a crush on Drew McIntyre, which I'm none too pleased with.)
THEY'RE IN ALBANY EVEN SOONER
You don't necessarily have to wait 'til March to see the WWE in Upstate New York. If you don't mind the drive to Albany, they're coming to the MVP Arena on November 21st -- less than two weeks away -- for a Monday Night Raw taping.