WWII Veteran in Forestport Gets His Own Day on 100th Birthday

A WWII veteran has his own day in Oneida County.

Tec 5 Terry Larkin, of Forestport turned 100 years-old. To honor the special occasion, Wednesday, March 11 was declared Terry Larkin Day in Oneida County.

Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol presented Larkin with the credentials making him an Honorary Member of the Sheriff’s Office. "The Sheriff’s Office was honored to participate in the celebration of Terry Larkin’s 100th birthday," the Sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Oneida County Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara also presented Larkin with a New York State Senate Proclamation from New York State Senator Joe Griffo.

Happy 100th birthday Mr. Larkin and thank you for your service.

WWII Vet Receives Birthday Parade

Larkin isn't the only WWII veteran that has his own day after turning 100 this year in Oneida County

February 1st is Burton Jones Day in Oneida County.

A parade was held with several police cars, fire engines and vehicles of VFW members to celebrate the 100th birthday of one Sgt. Burton Jones.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol also presented Burton with credentials making him an Honorary Member of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

It's important for us to recognize the men and women who fought and are still fighting for our freedom each and every day. Thank you!