Yard Art? Rome Home Filled with Bizarre Lawn Display You Have to See

You know what they say - one man's trash is another man's treasure. But which one is this? It's definitely something in Central New York that'll leave you doing a double-take.

There's a home in Rome that could win a prize for the strangest lawn display you've ever seen. At least I think that's what it is. Melissa Kendall passed the house on Route 26 near the prison and had to stop for a few pictures. Thank God she did because it's worth taking a look at.

Credit - Melissa Kendall Credit - Melissa Kendall loading...

Hill of Masks

The front yard is filled with a hill of masks. It actually looks like something left behind after shooting 'Point Break,' the movie with Patrick Swayze where they wore former President's mask to rob banks.

Credit - Melissa Kendall Credit - Melissa Kendall loading...

Masked Knights

Then there are the knight statues with the same masks. One is even covered with a COVID face mask. And lets not forget the horned statue behind the two knights.

Credit - Melissa Kendall Credit - Melissa Kendall loading...

Mannequin Legs

From faces to legs. There are random mannequin legs off to the side of the yard too. Not sure where the rest of the body went though.

Credit - Melissa Kendall Credit - Melissa Kendall loading...

Yard Art

The owner of the home is rumored to be an artist. If that's true, his yard must be his canvas.

Credit - Melissa Kendall Credit - Melissa Kendall loading...

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But all my eyes see is a place face masks go to die. What do you see? A mess or a masterpiece.

