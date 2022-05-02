Shut Out this Crazy World with Floatation Therapy in Syracuse

In today's modern society, with everything binging, beeping and buzzing for our attention, it's become harder than ever to quiet the mind. But there's a unique establishment in Syracuse that offers brief respites from the stress of daily living.

The establishment is called BodyMind Float Center, and they offer float sessions in a salt-water-filled sensory deprivation tank. It's a type of relaxation therapy that's grown in popularity over the years.

Sound like something out of Star Trek? It's actually not as weird as it sounds, and the people that do it swear by it.

Floatation therapy is the act of lying motionless in an enclosed tank containing ultra-salty water, which keeps the person afloat without effort. A lot of Epsom salt is needed to achieve this. Just how much? Try several hundred pounds worth. When the tanks are closed, it's completely pitch black and quiet inside. Clients pay to spend 90 minutes suspended in these zero-G-like conditions. Unless you're a billionaire aboard the Bezos rocket, it's the closest you can get to floating in space.

People who practice floatation therapy equate it to the feeling of a really deep nap, or coming off the massage table after a 90-minute session.

Claustrophobics are often hesitant to try it because you're in an enclosed environment, but because you're weightless in pitch darkness, you sort of lose your sense of space. Occasionally you may nudge the side of the tank when you're floating there, which is the only reminder. Clients can also activate a small light inside if that's better suited to their comfort. They can also leave the tank at any time.

If you're looking for an outside-the-box way to grab a little relaxation, floatation therapy might be worth a try. For more info, or to book a session, visit bodymindfloatcenter.com.

