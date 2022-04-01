World Famous Musician Will Be In Buffalo This Fall

World famous cellist, Yo-Yo Ma will be in Buffalo this fall! The internationally acclaimed musician will perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra this November in what will be a very memorable evening.

Ma was last in Buffalo back in 2013 and tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public this Summer. But, seats are available right now for 2022-2023 orchestra season subscribers.

The summer and fall of 2022 in Buffalo will possibly be the best we have seen. With shows every week, from every genre from now until the Holidays, Buffalo could be considered the new live music capital of the Northeast!

Popular Places To Go For A Prom Dress In WNY

Bills Mafia's Wishlist For The New Buffalo Stadium The Bills are building a new stadium and here is a wishlist from Bills Mafia.