You Can Fish For Free In New York This Weekend

Grab your rod and reel and head out to your favorite fishing spot this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday is Free Fishing Weekend in New York state, the second of six free fishing days recognized across the state each year.

Resident and non-residents can fish for free without having a fishing license.

Anglers are reminded that although the requirement for a license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

"As the school year closes out and the summer officially begins, the timing of New York's upcoming Free Fishing Weekend couldn't be better," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "Whether you're returning to the angling as an expert, introducing a friend or family member, or casting a line for the very first time, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity to experience firsthand all the benefits of fishing."

Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sept. 25) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations

"New York is home to some of the most exceptional fishing opportunities in the nation and anglers from around the world visit our state's waters every year in search of their next big catch. I encourage all anglers, from first timers to experts, to take advantage of the upcoming free fishing weekend by casting a line in New York's waters and experiencing the joy that comes with fishing." said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.