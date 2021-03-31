You Can Help Keep The Mohawk Valley ‘Clean And Green’

photo courtesy of OHSWA

Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is unveiling plans for its 20th annual "Clean and Green Effort."

The clean up effort will take place April 1 to June 20.

Jamie Tuttle of the Oneida-Hekimer Solid Waste Authority says a kick-off event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 to 2:00 at Hanna Park in Utica.

Tuttle says cleanup groups can pick up free materials at the event like gloves and trash bags.

The regional Clean and Green “Quaran-TEAM” effort offers individuals and families who are quarantined together to break up their day by taking a walk outside alone or as a family to clean up litter along their property/streets and surrounding areas.

Businesses, organizations, and community groups can also register for cleanup or beautification events in the Mohawk Valley region.

To register or volunteer, visit ohswa.org.

Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful (KMVB) is a six-county New York State affiliate of the national Keep American Beautiful campaign.

