You Can Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer At Home And Here’s How

With concern over Coronavirus growing people are rushing to the stores to buy hand sanitizer. Skip the trip to the crowded store and make the stuff at home.

Several websites offer a variation of the same basic recipe and it only takes a few simple ingredients.

The recipe submitted by Kristin Marr on livesimply.me is one that offers the basic formula and a little bit of a twist. If you want, you can add essential oils to the mix to give your DIY sanitizer a more pleasant scent.

Marr's recipe calls for the following ingredients:

3 Tablespoons of Aloe Vera

2 Tablespoons of Witch Hazel or 1 Tablespoon of rubbing alcohol.

1/2 Teaspoon of vitamin E oil

If you want to add a nice scent to the basic recipe, Marr recommends,

20 drops of tea tree essential oil

10 drops of lavender essential oil

Once you have your ingredients the rest is pretty easy. Just mix them together thoroughly in a bowl. This recipe makes 2 fluid ounces. If you want more just double, triple, or quadruple the recipe.

Buying these simple ingredients in large amounts could save you money in the long run. As fears of this virus grow, supplies of name and off-brand sanitizers may be limited. Make sure you and your family are never without a way to kill those germs.