Local Manufacturer Releases Better Smelling Hand Sanitizer

Don't you hate that strong odor of alcohol after applying a fresh layer of hand sanitizer? Well, a local manufacturing company has released a more pleasant smelling line of product.

The makers of the popular pain relieving gel, Mountain Ice, have now released a line of hand antiseptic made from 72% ethyl alcohol. What's unique about the product is what it has that other products do not. The Mountain Ice Advanced Hand Sanitizer is enriched with Tea Tree Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Vera. Those ingredients help prevent your hands from drying out and gives it a pleasant "spearmint" scent.

Vice President of Mountainside Medical and co-creator of Mountain Ice Pain Relieving Gel Martin Zarnock Jr. says,

We know firsthand how critical hand sanitizer has become as things continue to reopen. We also knew that we could provide a better sanitizer than anything on the market by utilizing skin-nourishing ingredients from Mountain Ice Pain Relief Gel. There are a lot of harsh sanitizers on shelves right now, and people will immediately feel the difference when they try ours.

The new hand sanitizer made right here Marcy, New York is FDA approved and are on sale now! It’s available in three sizes: an individual packet for convenient travel, priced at $0.49; a 4-ounce tube priced at $2.99; and a 32-ounce bottle, perfect to place in high-volume settings like medical waiting rooms, priced at $19.95.

To get yours, you can visit the Mountainside Medical website mountain-ice.com and order it today in any of the three forms. Mountainside Medial is a New York State certified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.