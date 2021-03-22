Your Child Can Play Hockey Like A Utica Comet, Tryouts Announced

Utica has always been an insane hockey town and with the addition of The Utica Comets to the community, that reputation has been solidified. Now, your child can play hockey like a Comet by joining the Utica Junior Comets organization.

Tryouts for the Junior Comets will be taking place throughout the month of April for various age groups. In youth hockey the age breakdowns, for the most part, are based on the year the child was born. The tryouts will be rolled out over several days in late April and early May. Here is the schedule:

2012: 4/27 & 4/29 from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m @ The ADK Bank Center

2011: 4/27 & 4/29 from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

2010: 4/27 & 4/29 from 7 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

2009: 4/27 & 4/29 from 8 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

PeeWee AA: 5/1 & 5/2 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

2008: 5/5 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. @ Skaneateles YMCA

5/6 from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

2007: 5/5 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. @ Skaneateles YMCA

5/6 from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

15Only/16U: 5/5 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. @ Skaneateles YMCA

5/6 from 7 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

18U: 5/5 from 8:35 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. @ Skaneateles YMCA

5/6 from 8 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. @ The ADK Bank Center

Odds are if you have a child interested in playing youth hockey, you are familiar with all of the terms to delineate the various age groups. For those who are new to it, the dates correspond with the age of the child's birth. The numbers correspond with age and the "U" stands for under and the "Only" is for children that age only. The 15Only category was established by U.S. Hockey per requests from college coaches. Many hockey experts believe 15 is a critical age in a youth athlete's development, especially in hockey.

In addition to the announcement of tryouts, the coaches have been announced for all levels as well.

The Junior Comets tryouts and teams are for both boys and girls. You can register your child athlete for these upcoming tryouts by visiting the Juniors Comets website at uticajrcomets.org.