Tix On-Sale for This Fall’s World Lacrosse Box Championships

World Lacrosse has announced the sale of tickets for the 2024 Box Championships to be held in Utica, September 20th through the 29th.

"The historic double championship will feature the best men’s and women’s lacrosse athletes from around the globe competing for world titles. Ten nations will compete in the first ever women’s box championship, while 28 national teams make up the field for the men’s box championship."

Some 38 nation teams from around the world will be in Utica in September to compete for the 2024 Box Championships.

Officials from World Lacrosse say, event passes (starting at $310) will include assigned seating to games played at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, and general admission entry to games played at the Utica University Nexus Center.

Event passes will be valid from September 20-23 and 25-29, providing access to more than 120 games, including the semifinals and medal games of the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Special activities being planned for games on September 24 will be announced at a later date.

In April, Utica hosted the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships with olympic teams from around the world. IIHF officials praised the way Utica and the Adirondack Bank Center handled the tournament. In the championship game, Canada edged Team USA 6-5 in overtime.

The Adirondack Bank Center will host a full slate of games, including the opening night and medal matches, while the Nexus Center will feature three competition rinks. The two venues are connected via skyway.

The Adirondack Bank Center has a capacity of 3,500+, while the Nexus Center has a capacity of 1,200.

Click here to see a chart showing the full schedule of games. Event passes can be purchased here.

