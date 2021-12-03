Your Christmas lights could cost you 11 grand in fines if they aren't set up properly.

It's not the string lights that are the problem. It's those laser light displays. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants to make sure they are aimed at your house, not the sky.

Each year, we receive reports from pilots who are distracted or temporarily blinded by residential laser-light displays. The extremely concentrated beams of laser lights reach much farther than you might realize.

The number of laser strikes against pilots continues to increase each year. The FAA received a record number of more than 8,500 reports of laser strikes against aircraft in 2021. There were only a little less than 6,900 in 2020.

Anyone who intentionally aims a laser at an aircraft is not only creating a serious safety risk for the pilot and the hundreds of passengers on board, it also violates federal law.

Anyone who accidentally aims a laser into the sky with their Christmas lights will be asked to adjust or turn them off. If the display continues to affect pilots after warnings, you could face a fine of up to $11,000.

Credit - Amazon

Christmas can be costly enough with gifts, decorations, travel, and food for extra family members who may stop by, without a fine for which way your holiday lights face.

Laser Christmas lights are a much easier way to decorate your home for the holidays, rather than stringing all those lights. Just make sure it's pointed the right way to avoid a costly Chrismas.

Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.