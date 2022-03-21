Famous Youtube Stars Come To Rome New York To Help Solve Missing Persons Case

Adventures with Purpose, a famous YouTube channel with over 2.02M subscribers, was in Rome New York to try and solve a missing teen report from 1990 of Mark Seelman and Douglas Goodwin.

For those that don't know, Adventures with Purpose is a YouTuber where a team of men go scuba diving in rivers and lakes to search for missing people and vehicles said to be submerged in them. Viewers can submit stories for them to investigate. Through their high tech gear, and working with local law enforcement in some cases, sometimes they are able to solve decade old cases and provide closure to families in need. Sometimes, they aren't able to provide answers, but they are able to eliminate rumors or suggestions of where the final resting places may be.

Why were they in Rome New York?

Back in 1990, two teens named Mark Seelman (16) and Douglas Goodwin (18) were last seen at DJ's Bar in the 6400 block of Martin Street in Rome at approximately 12:05AM on June 7th of 1990.

Eye witness accounts from that night claim that Seelman and Goodwin may have been seen getting into a green vehicle, reportedly a late 1970s Chevrolet Malibu or Nova, with an unidentified African American male.

Investigators speculate that the boys may have been en route to Utica. Neither of the boys has been heard from again since that night.

What will you see in this episode?

You'll be able to watch Adventures With Purpose's underwater search in Rome following clues as to the teens' last known location that evening, leading them to search a nearby river where 2 vehicles were found, one being a '60-'70s green car, and the other one an Oldsmobile Starfire resembling the same size and shape of a '70s Malibu.

Mark's loved ones believe he did not run away and foul play was involved in his disappearance. He left behind all his clothes, his money, his cigarettes, and his new shoes, and it's uncharacteristic of him to leave without warning. He wasn't reported missing for several days, because his family thought he was with friends."

Someone using Mark's name and Social Security number was located in Missouri in 2001, but police determined this individual was not Mark and had in fact stolen his identity. There have been no leads in his case since then.

Douglas Goodwin was living a transient lifestyle at the time of his disappearance. He left home due to problems with his parents and lived with his girlfriend and her mother in Utica for a few weeks, but shortly before his disappearance, they had an argument, and Goodwin was supposed to move out.

It's unclear what happened to the two boys after leaving DJ's Bar that evening. You can watch the episode on YouTube here.

We will show you some of the highlights below:

