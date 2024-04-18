Herkimer Water and Sewer Supervisor Has Meltdown on YouTube

There is a local YouTube creator that is traveling around the Mohawk Valley and he is exercising his Constitutional rights. Some people do not feel that he has the right to do what he does, but that doesn't change the fact he's allowed to do it.

The creator known as "Mr. Nice Guy" has a YouTube channel titled Mr. Nice Guy Activism and his mission, according to his channel subscription, reads

Welcome

Thanks for watching and considering a subscription.

1st amendment audits/ public photography.

Activists for the homeless and those in society that are most at risk.

These videos are for education purposes only.

Under no circumstance are these videos to be construed as a call to arms or action against anyone that may be in these public videos.

Please keep your comments directed to the cause.

Please no hurtful comments towards individuals. This hurts the movement. If you have something you want looked into don’t hesitate to leave an email.

During his videos he will do what he feels is best to serve the community at large by brining about transparency, disclosure and accountability. He of course, is always advocating.

One of his most recent run ins involves the Herkimer Water and Sewer Supervisor Scott Blais. There are a series of 3 videos in which Mr. Nice Guy was attempting to get answers on how the office was run.

3 Separate Videos (NSFW)

The first video shows Mr. Nice Guy walking into Herkimer Village Hall to ask about the recent award of $10 Million and proposals on how it will be spent.

The second video was recoded a day later as Mr. Nice Guy was walking down Main Street showcasing the decay in the village and looking for answers on how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) money will be spent.

Then, the finale. This is the video that got the Water and Sewer Supervisor to "lose his mind" on Mr. Nice Guy. The video shows Mr. Nice Guy on the side of the road on State Route 28 filming a water main break. The video shows Blais taping with his cell phone Nr. Nice guy's vehicle and State Police were eventually called. There was a lot of swearing that went on.

Now, is Mr. Nice Guy in some cases being provocative? Most certainly. But, he does have the 1st amendment right to do what he's doing and to an extent it is well meaning for him to look for transparency. He isn't always looking for "Got ya" moments, but he does some good as well. Check out his YouTube channel and see for yourself.

An attempt has been made to reach out to Mr. Blais to get his side of the story.

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A recent hoax claimed the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Hoaxes spread on Facebook because they're designed to elicit a strong reaction, whether it be outrage or pure joy, in hopes of agitating people and stirring up controversy.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 35 Poorest Counties in New York State Our friends at 27/7 WallSt have done it again. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the website identified the 35 poorest counties in New York State.

Data included poverty levels, unemployment numbers, overall population, and median household incomes. Can you guess which county came in at #1? Gallery Credit: Megan