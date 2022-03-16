Zelenskyy Center Stage: Facing Congress, Pleading for Help

By LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress — the next stop as the actor-turned-wartime leader uses the Western world's great legislative bodies as a global stage to help his country.

Zelenskyy is rallying support against Russia's crushing invasion.

The speech Wednesday will be livestreamed into the U.S. Capitol and will be among Zelenskyy's most important as he pushes the U.S. to do more than it has pledged so far.

President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy's requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which would risk escalating the war with Russia. Instead, Biden is expected to deliver an address later Wednesday announcing $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

