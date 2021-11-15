Zephyr Teachout Announces Run For New York Attorney General
NEW YORK (AP) — Law professor Zephyr Teachout has announced she is seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general of New York.
Teachout made the announcement Monday in Brooklyn. She had said earlier that she would run for attorney general if incumbent Letitia James announced a run for governor.
James announced her campaign for governor on Oct. 29.
The 50-year-old Teachout is an associate professor of law at Fordham University and a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws.
Teachout ran for the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2018 but lost to James.
She has also run unsuccessfully for governor and for Congress.
