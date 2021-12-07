An investigation is underway into the cause of death of a Westville man who died shortly after being taken into custody by New York State Police.

State Police say that Emergency Services received a call just before 7:00am this morning, December 7, 2021 to visit a home on County Route 40 for a mental health call.

According to information from New York State Police the 41-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, "suffered a medical event when he was being taken into custody."

Troopers administered CPR and provided emergency medical assistance until EMS arrived, but he died at the scene.

The NYSP is investigating and the New York Office of the Attorney General has been notified.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information provided by New York State Police. No additional information is available at this time.]

