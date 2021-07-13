No matter what item you're searching for, eBay is still the "go to" source for the best deals on collectables. Surprisingly, some of the more expensive items on eBay, are from sellers right here in the Greater Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley area.

Here are 10 of the best items for sale locally through the eBay auction site. Each of these items below are available through private sellers within 15 miles of Utica.

1. ULTIMATE FALLOUT! 1-6! HIGH GRADES! #4 1st MILES MORALES!!! 1st PRINT

$9,999.99

2. 1929 " Rhonda, A Red-Headed Girl " Cardboard Sign by Utica Daily Press

$7,500

3. Amazing Spiderman 299 Newsstand CGC 9.8 White Pages RARE!

$5,000

4. Flag Case solid hard wood - lot - great for laser engraving

$4,950

5. China, stamp, collection, a most seductive collection for beginners and advance!

$4,499

6. 1926 Freemasons Masonic 33rd Degree 14K Gold Medal W/ Enameling.Moha wk Valley NY

$4,200

7. ORIGINAL 1935 COCA COLA SIGN APROX. 10'x 4' Diner Billboard

$4,650

8. Octopus Squid Herkimer Diamond Quartz Crystal calcite druzy dolostone display

$4,000

9. Marvel Spotlight #5 (1972) FN/VF Marvel Key Issue 1 App Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze

$3,250

10. 1978 Cabbage Patch Little People Collection, HAND SIGNED!! All Original W/Blanket

$2,999.99

